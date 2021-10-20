.
Russia scrambles two fighter jets to escort US strategic bombers over Black Sea: RIA

Russian air force Su-30MKI fighter jet takes off during the MAKS-2015 International Aviation and Space Show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia. (File: AP)
Russia scrambles two fighter jets to escort US strategic bombers over Black Sea: RIA

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia scrambled two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets to escort two US B-1B strategic bombers over the Black Sea, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s defense Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

A similar incident occurred on Sunday over the Sea of Japan, just days after an incident with a US naval destroyer, also in the far east.

