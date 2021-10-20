.
French govt could announce update on sanctions against UK over Brexit: Spokesperson

File photo of French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal taken on August 12, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters, Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

France could announce an update by the end of the week on possible sanctions against the United Kingdom for not respecting the Brexit deal or fishing regulations, a French government spokesperson said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Fishing rights emerged as a flashpoint in the fraught relationship between Paris and London, with France saying Britain has been slow in granting licenses to French fishermen who have historically fished in UK waters.

European Union leaders are set to discuss the British position during a meeting in Brussels next Thursday, and France has already secured the backing of Germany and nine other EU member states.

Attal called the UK’s attitude “unacceptable,” and said that France and French fishermen have always provided all the documents requested by UK authorities.

Bilateral retaliatory measures from France could include preventing British fishermen from unloading their catch in French ports or increasing prices to export French energy to the UK The implementation of an agreement over finance ties has already been stalled.

French Minister of Marine Affairs Annick Girardin will meet with the vice-president of the European Commission and fishing organizations on Friday, Attal said.

