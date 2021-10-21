.
‘I will make you cry blood’: Haiti gang leader threatens to kill kidnapped Americans

Police remove a burning tyre as Haitians mount a nationwide strike to protest a growing wave of kidnappings, days after the abduction of a group of missionaries, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Police remove a burning tyre as Haitians mount a nationwide strike to protest a growing wave of kidnappings, days after the abduction of a group of missionaries, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 18, 2021. (Reuters)

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang that kidnapped 17 members of an American missionary group threatened to kill them if he doesn’t get his demands met.

The gang posted a video on social media showing Wilson Joseph dressed in a blue suit saying: “I swear by thunder that if I don’t get what I’m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans.”

A missionary group of 16 US citizens and one Canadian were kidnapped in Haiti on Saturday while on a trip to an orphanage, the US-based Christian Aid Ministries group said in a statement.

“The group of sixteen US citizens and one Canadian citizen includes five men, seven women, and five children,” read the statement.

The gang has asked for $1 million in ransom for each kidnapped individual, a Haiti official told CNN.

Joseph also threatened Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the chief of National Police, Léon Charles as he spoke in front of the coffins that apparently held several members of his gang who were recently killed.

“You guys make me cry. I cry water. But I’m going to make you guys cry blood,” he said.

With The Associated Press

