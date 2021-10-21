‘I will make you cry blood’: Haiti gang leader threatens to kill kidnapped Americans

The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang that kidnapped 17 members of an American missionary group threatened to kill them if he doesn’t get his demands met.

The gang posted a video on social media showing Wilson Joseph dressed in a blue suit saying: “I swear by thunder that if I don’t get what I’m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans.”

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A missionary group of 16 US citizens and one Canadian were kidnapped in Haiti on Saturday while on a trip to an orphanage, the US-based Christian Aid Ministries group said in a statement.

“The group of sixteen US citizens and one Canadian citizen includes five men, seven women, and five children,” read the statement.

The gang has asked for $1 million in ransom for each kidnapped individual, a Haiti official told CNN.

Joseph also threatened Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the chief of National Police, Léon Charles as he spoke in front of the coffins that apparently held several members of his gang who were recently killed.

“You guys make me cry. I cry water. But I’m going to make you guys cry blood,” he said.

With The Associated Press

Read more:

US does not know current location of 16 kidnapped Americans in Haiti: Report

Seventeen US missionaries, families kidnapped in Haiti

Haiti gang seeks $17 mln for release of kidnapped US, Canadian missionaries: WSJ