India, Nepal flood death toll mounts to 150

Members of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuate people to safer places from a flooded area in Udham Singh Nagar in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, October 19, 2021. (Reuters)
Members of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuate people to safer places from a flooded area in Udham Singh Nagar in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, October 19, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters, New Delhi

More than 150 people have died in flooding across India and Nepal, officials said on Thursday, as unseasonably heavy rains across the region led to flash floods in several areas, stranding residents and destroying homes and infrastructure.

The north Indian state of Uttarakhand has been especially badly-hit, with 48 confirmed deaths, SA Murugesan, secretary of the state’s disaster management department told Reuters.

People move in a boat through a flooded field in Morigaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
People move in a boat through a flooded field in Morigaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

In Nainital, a popular tourist destination in the Himalayan state, the town’s main lake broke its banks, submerging the main thoroughfare and damaging bridges and rail tracks. And rescuers from India’s paramilitary National Disaster Response Force were evacuating residents from communities hit by landslides.

Submerged cars are seen at a flooded hotel resort as extreme rainfall caused the Kosi River to overflow at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, India, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. More than 20 people have died and many are missing in floods triggered by heavy rains in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, officials said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mustafa Quraishi)
Submerged cars are seen at a flooded hotel resort as extreme rainfall caused the Kosi River to overflow at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, India, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. More than 20 people have died and many are missing in floods triggered by heavy rains in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, officials said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mustafa Quraishi)

India’s federal interior minister Amit Shah is set to survey affected areas on Thursday.

Some 42 people have died in the last week in the southern Indian state of Kerala, according to a statement from the chief minister’s office.

A boy looks through the window of a flooded neighbourhood after the heavy rainfall in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 6, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A boy looks through the window of a flooded neighbourhood after the heavy rainfall in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 6, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

In neighboring Nepal, at least 77 people have died.

India’s annual monsoon rains usually run from June to September.

