‘Needle spiking’: New attack, variation of being drugged, targets women in Britain

A campaigner poses with cut-out silhouettes representing women outside the Metropolitan Police headquarters New Scotland Yard in London on October 7, 2021 in an action by Refuge, the domestic abuse charity, to highlight the issue of women who have been killed by male police officers or former police officers. (AFP)
‘Needle spiking’: New attack, variation of being drugged, targets women in Britain

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

British police are investigating an increasing number of incidents of women being injected with needles in clubs, a new variation of dropping pills into drinks.

Nottinghamshire Police reported a total of 14 women and one man being spiked with a needle since October 2.

“Needle spiking” is when a person is injected with syringes often at crowded bars and nightclubs, in variation to “spiking”, in which drugs are dropped into someone’s drink to incapacitate them.

“Spiking” is often a crime committed against women which may be used to facilitate sexual assault or rape or murder.

The recent reported cases were mainly female students.

A spokesperson for the University of Nottingham, said: “The University will continue to work closely with Nottinghamshire Police and the city’s nightlife providers to identify further action to make venues more secure and challenge the behaviors which lead to such criminal misogynistic actions.”

Nottinghamshire Police have increased their presence, both uniformed officers and plain clothed officers, in the streets in an effort to contain the issue.

The police also instructed venues to conduct thorough searches of patrons before entry.

Concerns among women about being drugged in public venues has long been an issue. A 2019 BBC investigation found more than 2,600 cases of drink spiking in England and Wales since 2015.

The BBC investigation reported that 72 percent of the targeted victims were women.

