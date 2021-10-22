.
Alec Baldwin says ‘heartbroken’ over fatal film set shooting

Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2021 in East Hampton, New York. (AFP)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Actor Alec Baldwin said on Friday his “heart is broken” after he fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of filming the movie “Rust”.

Baldwin shot 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun during the filming of the of the move in New Mexico. The director of the movie was injured and authorities are investigating the incident.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he tweeted.

“I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” Baldwin added.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's spokesman Juan Rios said: “This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.”

Prop guns fire blanks, gunpowder charges that produce a flash and a bang but not a hard projectile. But when the trigger is pulled, the paper or plastic wadding is ejected from the barrel with enough force that it can be lethal at close range.

With The Associated Press

