Biden says 'yes' US would defend Taiwan against China

US President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall at Baltimore Center Stage in Baltimore, Maryland on October 21, 2021. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall at Baltimore Center Stage in Baltimore, Maryland on October 21, 2021. (AFP)

Biden says 'yes' US would defend Taiwan against China

AFP

Published: Updated:

President Joe Biden on Thursday said the US would come to the defense of Taiwan if the island were attacked by China, which considers it part of its territory.

“Yes,” he responded when asked in a CNN town hall about defending Taiwan. “We have a commitment to that.”

Biden's statement was at odds with the long-held US policy known as “strategic ambiguity,” where Washington helps build Taiwan's defenses but does not explicitly promise to come to the island's help.

He made a similar pledge in August during an interview with ABC, insisting that the US would always defend key allies, including Taiwan, despite the withdrawal from Afghanistan in the face of the victorious Taliban.

Biden said the US made a “sacred commitment” to defend NATO allies in Canada and Europe and it's the “same with Japan, same with South Korea, same with Taiwan.”

The White House subsequently told reporters that US policy on Taiwan “has not changed.”

Taiwan rejects China’s ‘path’ amid show of military force

Taiwan’s Tsai to pledge defense of sovereignty, democracy as tensions with China rise

Taiwan angered by Chinese air force’s largest ever incursion

