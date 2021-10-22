Dogs stranded by lava from Spanish island rescued by ‘A Team’

Several dogs that were left stranded by lava from a volcano on the island of La Palma, Spain, have reportedly been rescued by a group of animal rights activists calling themselves the ‘A Team’.

The dogs were left isolated since last week next to water deposits in the village of Todoque, which is cut off by rivers of lava, sparking numerous rescue attempts, with one drone company preparing to airlift them to safety.

However, new drone footage appeared to show human footprints next to the water deposits where the dogs were last seen, according to MSN news.

“Long Live La Palma! The dogs are okay. A Team,” read a hand-painted sheet hanging from the side of a water reserve.

Aerocamaras, a Spanish industrial drone company, has been preparing to make a unique rescue attempt using large drones.

They were going to lure the dogs with food then catch them in nets and lift them to safety one by one

"Our pilots are conducting tests together with the emergency teams at this moment," the company said on Tuesday, after it announced that the operation had been given the green light.

"Due to the complexity of the operation, we need calm and concentration," it added.

However, it appears that the animals have already been rescued.

“This morning we made a reconnaissance flight and we found human footprints in the area where the dogs were and where it is supposedly impossible to get to. We also saw the banner which says the animals are fine,” a company spokesman said on Thursday.

“If so, great, that’s good news. But we have been working on this operation for many days and doing everything we could. If someone has really rescued them then please tell us and prove it and we will suspend the operation.”

The Canary Islands government was investigating the fate of the dogs, who were believed to be wild animals.

Authorities had given the go-ahead to Aerocámaras to carry out the unusual drone rescue operation.

Jaime Pereira, the CEO of Aerocámaras, had said this type of rescue had not been attempted before.

“This is unprecedented, it’s never been attempted before anywhere in the world. But it is either that or let them die.”

