.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Dogs stranded by lava from Spanish island rescued by ‘A Team’

  • Font
A dog lies on the ash-covered earth surrounded by volcanic lava following an eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, in the area of Todoque on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain in this undated screen grab taken from a handout video. (Handout via Reuters)
A dog lies on the ash-covered earth surrounded by volcanic lava following an eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, in the area of Todoque on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain in this undated screen grab taken from a handout video. (Handout via Reuters)

Dogs stranded by lava from Spanish island rescued by ‘A Team’

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Several dogs that were left stranded by lava from a volcano on the island of La Palma, Spain, have reportedly been rescued by a group of animal rights activists calling themselves the ‘A Team’.

The dogs were left isolated since last week next to water deposits in the village of Todoque, which is cut off by rivers of lava, sparking numerous rescue attempts, with one drone company preparing to airlift them to safety.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

However, new drone footage appeared to show human footprints next to the water deposits where the dogs were last seen, according to MSN news.

“Long Live La Palma! The dogs are okay. A Team,” read a hand-painted sheet hanging from the side of a water reserve.

Aerocamaras, a Spanish industrial drone company, has been preparing to make a unique rescue attempt using large drones.

They were going to lure the dogs with food then catch them in nets and lift them to safety one by one

"Our pilots are conducting tests together with the emergency teams at this moment," the company said on Tuesday, after it announced that the operation had been given the green light.

"Due to the complexity of the operation, we need calm and concentration," it added.

However, it appears that the animals have already been rescued.

“This morning we made a reconnaissance flight and we found human footprints in the area where the dogs were and where it is supposedly impossible to get to. We also saw the banner which says the animals are fine,” a company spokesman said on Thursday.

“If so, great, that’s good news. But we have been working on this operation for many days and doing everything we could. If someone has really rescued them then please tell us and prove it and we will suspend the operation.”

The Canary Islands government was investigating the fate of the dogs, who were believed to be wild animals.

Authorities had given the go-ahead to Aerocámaras to carry out the unusual drone rescue operation.

Jaime Pereira, the CEO of Aerocámaras, had said this type of rescue had not been attempted before.

“This is unprecedented, it’s never been attempted before anywhere in the world. But it is either that or let them die.”

Read more:

Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon

Ex-UK Marine escapes Kabul with 200 dogs, cats but leaves local staff behind

Community devastated after 75 dogs killed in fire at US pet resort

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day
Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families
Top Content
In pictures: Jennifer Gates, Nayel Nassar share photos of their $2 mln wedding In pictures: Jennifer Gates, Nayel Nassar share photos of their $2 mln wedding
Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day
Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season kicks off with opening parade exceeding 750,000 visitors Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season kicks off with opening parade exceeding 750,000 visitors
US holds three ‘successful’ test rocket launches for hypersonic weapons program US holds three ‘successful’ test rocket launches for hypersonic weapons program
Flight’s canceled, schools closed as China fight new COVID-19 outbreak Flight’s canceled, schools closed as China fight new COVID-19 outbreak
Elon Musk could become the world's first trillionaire thanks to SpaceX Elon Musk could become the world's first trillionaire thanks to SpaceX
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More