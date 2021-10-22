Putin rejects Erdogan’s proposal to remove UNSC permanent members’ veto power

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin rejected on Thursday his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s proposal to remove the veto power of UN Security Council permanent members, saying it would turn the body into a “debate club.”

“If we remove the veto right of the permanent members, the UN would die the very same day – it would turn into the League of Nations. It would simply become a discussion platform, the Valdai Club 2.0,” Russian broadcaster RT quoted Putin as saying.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The UN Security Council’s permanent members comprise of China, France, Russia, the UK and the US.

During his visit to Angola, Erdogan said on Monday: “Today, by saying ‘the world is bigger than five,’ we are putting up a struggle against the injustices in the global system.”

“We argue that the fate of the humanity cannot and should not be left to the mercy of a handful of countries that were the victors of the Second World War. It is impossible to think that the global security architecture will remain the same while the world is changing, almost every sphere of life is changing and diplomacy, trade, international relations are going through radical transformations,” Erdogan added.

Putin said he understood why Erdogan wanted the veto power of permanent members removed: “Because he believes, in all appearances, that Turkey could also be a permanent member of the Security Council. But it is not for us, not for Russia to decide - this must be decided in a consensus process when determining and resolving issues of this kind,” TASS reported.

Read more:

Turkey is looking at further defense cooperation with Russia’s Putin: Erdogan

US urges Turkey not to buy more Russian arms

Erdogan seeks F-16s from US after Turkey excluded from F-35 stealth jet program