.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Queen Elizabeth spent night in hospital: Buckingham Palace

  • Font
In this file photo taken on October 14, 2021 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves as she leaves after attending the ceremonial opening of the sixth Senedd, the Welsh Parliament, in Cardiff, Wales. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on October 14, 2021 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves as she leaves after attending the ceremonial opening of the sixth Senedd, the Welsh Parliament, in Cardiff, Wales. (AFP)

Queen Elizabeth spent night in hospital: Buckingham Palace

AFP

Published: Updated:

Britain's 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth spent a night in hospital for preliminary investigations but returned to Windsor Castle on Thursday and was in good spirits, Buckingham Palace said.

The monarch cancelled an official trip to Northern Ireland on Wednesday with the palace saying she had been told to rest by her medical staff.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits,” the palace said in a statement.

A royal source said the queen had stayed in hospital for practical reasons and that her medical team had taken a cautious approach.

She had returned to her desk for work on Thursday afternoon and was undertaking some light duties, the source said.

Read more:

Queen Elizabeth accepts medical advice to rest for few days, cancels visit: Palace

Queen Elizabeth ‘politely’ turns down ‘Oldie of the Year’ award

Queen Elizabeth uses walking stick for first time in public

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day
Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families
Top Content
In pictures: Jennifer Gates, Nayel Nassar share photos of their $2 mln wedding In pictures: Jennifer Gates, Nayel Nassar share photos of their $2 mln wedding
Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season kicks off with opening parade exceeding 750,000 visitors Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season kicks off with opening parade exceeding 750,000 visitors
Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day
Flight’s canceled, schools closed as China fight new COVID-19 outbreak Flight’s canceled, schools closed as China fight new COVID-19 outbreak
US holds three ‘successful’ test rocket launches for hypersonic weapons program US holds three ‘successful’ test rocket launches for hypersonic weapons program
Arab Coalition launches military operation in Yemen’s Sanaa Arab Coalition launches military operation in Yemen’s Sanaa
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More