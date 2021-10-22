.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US says ‘no change’ in Taiwan policy after Biden defense vow against China

  • Font
President Joe Biden speaks at an event at the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton on October 20, 2021 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. (AFP)
President Joe Biden speaks at an event at the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton on October 20, 2021 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. (AFP)

US says ‘no change’ in Taiwan policy after Biden defense vow against China

AFP

Published: Updated:

The White House clarified Friday that there was no change in US policy on Taiwan after President Joe Biden promised to defend the island from Chinese attack, angering Beijing.

“The president was not announcing any change in our policy and there is no change in our policy,” a White House spokesperson said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The White House said it was still guided by the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, in which Congress required the US to provide the island weapons for its own defense but was ambiguous on whether the US would intervene militarily.

“We will uphold our commitment under the act to support Taiwan's self-defense, and we will continue to oppose any unilateral changes in the status quo,” the spokesperson said.

Biden, asked at a CNN televised forum Thursday night if the US would come to Taiwan's defense if China invaded, replied, “Yes.”

“We have a commitment to that,” he said.

The Taiwan Relations Act was passed when the US switched recognition from Taipei to Beijing and committed Washington to maintain de facto diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Read more:

Biden says 'yes' US would defend Taiwan against China

Taiwan rejects China’s ‘path’ amid show of military force

Taiwan’s Tsai to pledge defense of sovereignty, democracy as tensions with China rise

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day
Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families
Top Content
In pictures: Jennifer Gates, Nayel Nassar share photos of their $2 mln wedding In pictures: Jennifer Gates, Nayel Nassar share photos of their $2 mln wedding
Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day
Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season kicks off with opening parade exceeding 750,000 visitors Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season kicks off with opening parade exceeding 750,000 visitors
US holds three ‘successful’ test rocket launches for hypersonic weapons program US holds three ‘successful’ test rocket launches for hypersonic weapons program
Flight’s canceled, schools closed as China fight new COVID-19 outbreak Flight’s canceled, schools closed as China fight new COVID-19 outbreak
Elon Musk could become the world's first trillionaire thanks to SpaceX Elon Musk could become the world's first trillionaire thanks to SpaceX
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More