African Union chair calls for release of Sudan’s leadership: Statement

Sudanese demonstrators take part in aprotest in the city of Khartoum Bahri, the northern twin city of the capital, to demand the government's transition to civilian rule, on October 21, 2021. (AFP)
Sudanese demonstrators take part in aprotest in the city of Khartoum Bahri, the northern twin city of the capital, to demand the government's transition to civilian rule, on October 21, 2021. (AFP)

Reuters, Addis Ababa

Published: Updated:

Sudan’s political leaders should be released and human rights respected, the African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement on Monday.

Faki also added talks should be resumed between the military and the civilian wing of the transitional government.

At least 12 people have been injured during clashes in the Sudanese capital Khartoum after an apparent coup attempt, according to the Sudanese Doctors Committee.

