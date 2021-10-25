African Union chair calls for release of Sudan’s leadership: Statement

Sudan’s political leaders should be released and human rights respected, the African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Faki also added talks should be resumed between the military and the civilian wing of the transitional government.

At least 12 people have been injured during clashes in the Sudanese capital Khartoum after an apparent coup attempt, according to the Sudanese Doctors Committee.

Read more:

UN says detention of Sudan civilian leaders ‘unacceptable'

At least 12 injured in Khartoum clashes after apparent coup attempt: Medical source

Germany calls for ‘immediate end’ to Sudan coup attempt