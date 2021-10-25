.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

China urges dialogue between Sudan’s factions following coup

  • Font
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin arriving at regular foreign ministry news conference in Beijing, China, July 22, 2020. (AFP)
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin arriving at regular foreign ministry news conference in Beijing, China. (File photo: AFP)

China urges dialogue between Sudan’s factions following coup

The Associated Press, Beijing

Published: Updated:

China is urging a dialogue between Sudanese factions as an apparent military coup roils the nation.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday that China wanted all parties in Sudan “to resolve their differences through dialogue so as to maintain peace and stability of the country.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He told reporters that China would continue to closely follow the turbulence in Sudan and “take necessary measures to ensure the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel there.”

China is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and major investor in Africa.

The arrests on Monday of Sudan’s interim prime minister and other officials plunged Sudan’s fragile path to democracy into uncertainty following the 2019 ouster of longtime president Omar al-Bashir.

During al-Bashir’s harsh rule and despite allegations of his government’s human rights abuses, China was Sudan’s biggest trading partner and key international partner.

Read more: Sudan’s government and sovereign council will be dissolved: Burhan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020 Dubai records 1.5 million visits since opening Expo 2020 Dubai records 1.5 million visits since opening
UAE expat scoops jackpot prize of more than $13million in Mahzooz draw UAE expat scoops jackpot prize of more than $13million in Mahzooz draw
Top Content
COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study
Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced
Saudi Arabia will nationalize marketing professions to increase Saudization Saudi Arabia will nationalize marketing professions to increase Saudization
Film crew voiced complaints before Alec Baldwin's fatal on-set shooting Film crew voiced complaints before Alec Baldwin's fatal on-set shooting
Sudan PM Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup: Ministry Sudan PM Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup: Ministry
Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister says OPEC will not change its strategy Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister says OPEC will not change its strategy
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More