.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Israeli court rules on boy who survived cable car crash in Italy

  • Font
A crashed cable car is seen after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy May 23, 2021. (Reuters)
A crashed cable car is seen after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy May 23, 2021. (Reuters)

Israeli court rules on boy who survived cable car crash in Italy

The Associated Press, Jerusalem

Published: Updated:

An Israeli court has ordered a 6-year-old boy who survived a cable car crash in Italy to be returned to his relatives there amid a bitter custody battle between them and his family in Israel.

The court on Monday ordered Eitan Biran returned to “the place of his normal residence, which is Italy.” It ordered his grandfather, who had flown him to Israel against the wishes of his family members in Italy, to pay around $20,000 in expenses and attorney fees.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Biran’s parents and younger sibling were among 14 killed in May when a cable car slammed into a mountainside in northern Italy. He has been the focus of a custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy.

Biran’s paternal relatives say he was taken without their knowledge and have filed a legal complaint in Italy seeking his return.

His grandfather, Shmulik Peleg, had defended his decision to spirit the boy away, saying it was in his best interest. He drove the child to Switzerland before flying him back to Israel.

Eitan and his parents were living in Italy at the time of the accident, and after his release from a Turin hospital following weeks of treatment, Italian juvenile court officials ruled the child would live with a paternal aunt, Aya Biran, near Pavia, in northern Italy.

Read more:

Custody case opens in Tel Aviv over boy, 6, sole survivor of Italy cable car disaster

Italy investigates alleged kidnap of cable crash survivor to Israel

Italy judge releases three held in jail over cable car crash, one under house arrest

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020 Dubai records 1.5 million visits since opening Expo 2020 Dubai records 1.5 million visits since opening
UAE expat scoops jackpot prize of more than $13million in Mahzooz draw UAE expat scoops jackpot prize of more than $13million in Mahzooz draw
Top Content
COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study
Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced
Saudi Arabia will nationalize marketing professions to increase Saudization Saudi Arabia will nationalize marketing professions to increase Saudization
Sudan PM Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup: Ministry Sudan PM Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup: Ministry
Film crew voiced complaints before Alec Baldwin's fatal on-set shooting Film crew voiced complaints before Alec Baldwin's fatal on-set shooting
Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister says OPEC will not change its strategy Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister says OPEC will not change its strategy
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More