More than half of Afghans face ‘acute’ food shortage: UN agencies

A young Afghan girl begs for some change on November 13, 1996 in front of a mosque in the war-torn Kabul in order to collect enough money to buy food. (File photo: AFP)
A young Afghan girl begs for some change on November 13, 1996 in front of a mosque in the war-torn Kabul in order to collect enough money to buy food. (File photo: AFP)

AFP, Kabul

Published: Updated:

More than 22 million Afghans will suffer “acute food insecurity” this winter, UN agencies said Monday, warning the already unstable country faces one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

“This winter, millions of Afghans will be forced to choose between migration and starvation unless we can step up our life-saving assistance,” said David Beasley, executive director of the World Food program.

Afghanistan’s Taliban government launched a program to tackle hunger on Sunday, offering thousands of people wheat in exchange for labor.

The scheme will be rolled out around Afghanistan’s major towns and cities and employ 40,000 men in the capital alone, the Taliban’s chief spokesman said at a press conference in southern Kabul.

Taliban offers jobs for wheat to tackle hunger and unemployment

Pakistan will provide $280 million in humanitarian aid to Taliban-led Afghanistan: FM

Red Cross warns aid groups not enough to stave off Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis

