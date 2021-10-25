Senior Chinese diplomat to meet Taliban interim government on Qatar trip

China’s foreign ministry said on Monday that Foreign Minister and State councilor Wang Yi will meet a delegation of the interim Afghan Taliban government during his visit to Qatar on Oct. 25-26.

The two sides will exchange views on the situation in Afghanistan and topics of “common concern”, said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“As Afghanistan’s traditional friendly neighbor and partner, China has always advocated dialog and contact to guide the positive development of the situation in Afghanistan,” he said.

In mid-August, the Afghan government collapsed as the US and allies withdrew troops after 20 years on the ground, leading the Taliban to seize power in a lightning offensive.

The month before, a Taliban delegation had met Wang Yi in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin.

China has since promised aid to the neighboring country, while demanding the Taliban crack down on the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, a group Beijing says threatens stability in the western region of Xinjiang.

Read more:

Taliban offers jobs for wheat to tackle hunger and unemployment

Afghanistan hurtling towards collapse, Sweden and Pakistan say

More than half of Afghans face ‘acute’ food shortage: UN agencies