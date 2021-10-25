.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK’s Queen Elizabeth hoping to attend COP26 after missing church: Media reports

  • Font
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II reacts during a visit to a community project in Glasgow, Scotland, as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week, Wednesday June 30, 2021. (File photo: AP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II reacts during a visit to a community project in Glasgow, Scotland, as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week, Wednesday June 30, 2021. (File photo: AP)

UK’s Queen Elizabeth hoping to attend COP26 after missing church: Media reports

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is hoping to be fit enough to meet world leaders at the COP26 climate conference next week after she followed doctor’s advice to rest and did not go to church at the weekend, The Sun reported on Monday.

The world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch, 95, stayed in hospital overnight on Wednesday but returned to Windsor Castle, to the west of London, the following day. Officials said she was in good spirits and back at work.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The queen routinely attends the All Saints Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Great Park. The Sun said the queen wanted to rest so she would be able to attend the UN climate conference in Scotland.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Read more:

Factbox: Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch

Queen Elizabeth spent night in hospital: Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth ‘politely’ turns down ‘Oldie of the Year’ award

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced
COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study
Top Content
COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study
Saudi Arabia will nationalize marketing professions to increase Saudization Saudi Arabia will nationalize marketing professions to increase Saudization
Film crew voiced complaints before Alec Baldwin's fatal on-set shooting Film crew voiced complaints before Alec Baldwin's fatal on-set shooting
Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister says OPEC will not change its strategy Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister says OPEC will not change its strategy
Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced
Russians now must travel to Warsaw for US immigrant visas Russians now must travel to Warsaw for US immigrant visas
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More