.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UN says detention of Sudan civilian leaders ‘unacceptable'

  • Font
Demonstrators protest against prospect of military rule in Khartoum, Sudan October 21, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Demonstrators protest against prospect of military rule in Khartoum, Sudan October 21, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

UN says detention of Sudan civilian leaders ‘unacceptable'

Agencies

Published: Updated:

The United Nations said Monday that Sudanese security forces’ detention of civilian leaders including premier Abdalla Hamdok was “unacceptable”.

“I am deeply concerned about reports of an ongoing coup and attempts to undermine Sudan’s political transition. The reported detentions of the Prime Minister, government officials, and politicians are unacceptable,” said Volker Perthes, UN special representative to Sudan.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I call on the security forces to immediately release those who have been unlawfully detained or placed under house arrest,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

It comes as Sudanese protesters have crossed barricades and entered the street surrounding military headquarters in the capital Khartoum amid reports of an ongoing military coup, footage on a Qatar television channel showed on Monday.

The footage also showed soldiers standing by as protesters passed them and marched down the street.

Read more:

Sudan PM Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup: Ministry

Sudanese ex-rebel leader arrested: Twitter

EU diplomat Borrell: following events in Sudan with utmost concern

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced
COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study
Top Content
COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study
Saudi Arabia will nationalize marketing professions to increase Saudization Saudi Arabia will nationalize marketing professions to increase Saudization
Film crew voiced complaints before Alec Baldwin's fatal on-set shooting Film crew voiced complaints before Alec Baldwin's fatal on-set shooting
Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister says OPEC will not change its strategy Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister says OPEC will not change its strategy
Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced
Russians now must travel to Warsaw for US immigrant visas Russians now must travel to Warsaw for US immigrant visas
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More