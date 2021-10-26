.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Belgium targets cocaine traffickers in major operation involving 1,000 police officer

  • Font
Belgian police officers wearing protective gears stand at the site of unrests in Anderlecht, Brussels, on April 11, 2020. (AFP)
Belgian police officers wearing protective gears in Anderlecht, Brussels. (File photo: AFP)

Belgium targets cocaine traffickers in major operation involving 1,000 police officer

AFP, Brussels

Published: Updated:

More than 1,000 Belgian police officers carried out dozens of raids and arrests on Tuesday in a sweeping operation targeting cocaine smugglers, federal prosecutors said.

“From 5:00 am, more than a hundred searches took place mainly in the Brussels region,” spokesman Eric Van Duyse said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The operation -- the biggest in Belgium since March -- came after authorities cracked an encrypted communications network used by criminal gangs.

The national Belga news agency reported that Tuesday’s raids targeted an Albanian crime network.

Belgium and neighboring Netherlands have overtaken Spain to become the main smuggling hubs for cocaine flowing into Europe, law enforcement agency Europol said last month.

Seizures at Belgium’s port of Antwerp reached a record 65.6 tonnes in 2020, with Colombia, Brasil and Ecuador being the leading countries of origin.

The operation in March that led to 48 arrests in Brussels was part of a cross-border operation after police shut down the Sky ECC encrypted phone network.

The authorities had been able to monitor messages being exchanged by criminals after cracking the special phone network.

Read more: Over $31 mln seized, 150 people arrested in US-Europe darknet drug probe

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Bahrain approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 3-11 Bahrain approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 3-11
Blackrock CEO says high probability of oil reaching $100/barrel: Saudi Arabia’s FII Blackrock CEO says high probability of oil reaching $100/barrel: Saudi Arabia’s FII
Top Content
UAE driver who won $13.6 million can’t decide whether to quit job UAE driver who won $13.6 million can’t decide whether to quit job
Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced
Expo 2020 Dubai records 1.5 million visits since opening Expo 2020 Dubai records 1.5 million visits since opening
Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status
China locks down Lanzhou, city of 4 million, over COVID-19 China locks down Lanzhou, city of 4 million, over COVID-19
UAE expat scoops jackpot prize of more than $13million in Mahzooz draw UAE expat scoops jackpot prize of more than $13million in Mahzooz draw
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More