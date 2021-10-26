.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Dutch order poultry indoors after avian flu outbreak

  • Font
Free range chickens are kept indoors in a free range poultry farm in Ruurlo, the Netherlands, August 23, 2005. (Reuters)

Dutch order poultry indoors after avian flu outbreak

AFP

Published: Updated:

Dutch health authorities on Tuesday ordered all poultry to be kept indoors to curb an outbreak of highly contagious bird flu.

The decision comes after the H5 strain of bird flu was discovered at a poultry farm in the central Flevoland province, the Dutch agriculture department said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Young woman dies of H5N6 bird flu in southern China: Hong Kong health officials World News Young woman dies of H5N6 bird flu in southern China: Hong Kong health officials

“About 36,000 birds were also slaughtered on the farm to prevent the virus from spreading,” it added in a statement.

The outbreak is the second to hit the Netherlands this year after a similar outbreak in February when a southern turkey farm was infected.

The Netherlands was worst hit in 2003, when a deadly strain of H7N7 avian influenza broke out, killing at least one person and infecting 255 flocks, leading to the culling of 30 million birds according to the National Library of Medicine.

Read more:

Young woman dies of H5N6 bird flu in southern China: Hong Kong health officials

India reports first suspected human death due to H5N1 bird flu virus

Explainer: So far, low risk of human spread in China of H10N3 bird flu

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Bahrain approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 3-11 Bahrain approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 3-11
Blackrock CEO says high probability of oil reaching $100/barrel: Saudi Arabia’s FII Blackrock CEO says high probability of oil reaching $100/barrel: Saudi Arabia’s FII
Top Content
UAE driver who won $13.6 million can’t decide whether to quit job UAE driver who won $13.6 million can’t decide whether to quit job
Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced
Expo 2020 Dubai records 1.5 million visits since opening Expo 2020 Dubai records 1.5 million visits since opening
Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status
UAE expat scoops jackpot prize of more than $13million in Mahzooz draw UAE expat scoops jackpot prize of more than $13million in Mahzooz draw
China locks down Lanzhou, city of 4 million, over COVID-19 China locks down Lanzhou, city of 4 million, over COVID-19
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More