Three Colombian soldiers killed in ‘retaliation’ for drug lord Otoniel’s arrest

In this photo released by the Colombian presidential press office, one of the country’s most wanted drug traffickers, Dairo Antonio Usuga, alias “Otoniel,” leader of the violent Clan del Golfo cartel, is presented to the media at a military base in Necocli, Colombia, on Oct. 23, 2021. (AP)
AFP, Bogota

Three Colombian soldiers were killed and three injured in an attack the army said on Tuesday was executed by the Gulf Clan drug trafficking gang in retaliation for the weekend arrest of its leader, “Otoniel.”

The attack, carried out with explosives in northwest Colombia, was “retaliation for the capture of the most wanted drug trafficker,” Army General Juvenal Diaz told Blu Radio. He did not say when it happened.

Otoniel, his real name Dairo Antonio Usuga, was arrested in the Antioquia department where the attack occurred.

