Uganda bus blast a ‘suicide bomb attack’ by militant on wanted list: Police

Ugandan police said a blast on a long-distance bus Monday evening that injured several people was a suicide bombing carried out by a militant from the ADF group.

“The incident was confirmed as... (a) suicide bomb attack where the attacker died in the explosion,” police spokesman Fred Enanga said on Tuesday, adding the bomber was “on the wanted list of members” of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

