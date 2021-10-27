.
Australia promises more aid to ASEAN, seeks to strengthen ties

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, November 17, 2020 in this file photo. (File Photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Canberra 

Australia said on Wednesday it will donate at least 10 million more COVID-19 vaccines and offer $92.6 million (A$124 million) in financial aid to Southeast Asia, as Canberra seeks to strengthen ties with countries in the region.

Speaking at an online summit with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Prime Minister Scott Morrison pressed the case for a proposed comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with the 10-member bloc.

ASEAN is at the center of the Indo-Pacific and we back this both through our words and our actions,” Morrison told ASEAN leaders.

Australia’s push for a stronger relationship with ASEAN comes amid growing concerns about China’s activities and influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Morrison said a comprehensive strategic partnership would be more than just a “label”, urging ASEAN to consider positively the proposal for enhanced ties.

“We will back it with substance that positions our partnership to address complex problems in the future,” Morrison said.

Morrison highlighted problems such as COVID-19, transnational crime and energy security, as he said Canberra will offer another A$124 million to fund projects to address these issues.

