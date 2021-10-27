Saudi Arabia, Spain join forces to redesign tourism post-COVID including via UNWTO

Saudi Arabia and Spain have agreed to work together to identify a number of fields in which they can work together to revitalize the tourism sector after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb and Spain’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Maria Reyes Maroto met on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The tourism sector needs strong leadership and coordination to bring governments and private sector partners together to work more collaboratively. We need to build a more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive tourism sector that provides prosperity for the long term,” a joint statement from both ministers read.

Saudi Arabia has launched a number of important initiatives including a $100 million grant to the World Bank for the Tourism Community Initiative, the Best Villages program, in partnership with the UNWTO, and the Sustainable Tourism Global Center.

“Both countries agree to deepen their cooperation on three key issues to develop tourism: first, promoting sustainability, which will be essential to guarantee its future viability as a growth sector and its contribution to a decarbonized global economy, and reinforcing social inclusiveness within host communities,” the statement released on Wednesday read.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Development Company signs deal to open nine hotels

Saudi Arabia: 44 foreign companies to relocate to Riyadh including PepsiCo, Deloitte

Global companies to announce regional headquarters in Riyadh: Saudi minister