.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US lawmakers urge Biden against F-16 sale to Turkey: Ankara behaves like an adversary

  • Font
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia September 29, 2021. Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia September 29, 2021. (Reuters)

US lawmakers urge Biden against F-16 sale to Turkey: Ankara behaves like an adversary

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US lawmakers, Democratic and Republican, urged President Joe Biden’s administration against selling F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

Eleven members of the House of Representatives, led by Republican Representative Nicole Malliotakis and Democratic Representative Carolyn Maloney, wrote a letter to Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressing their concern over reports of the F-16 sale to Turkey and said they are confident Congress would block any such purchase.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Following President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan’s September announcement that Turkey will purchase an additional tranche of Russian S-400 missile defense systems, we cannot afford to compromise our national security by sending US-manufactured aircraft to a treaty ally which continues to behave like an adversary,” the lawmakers wrote.

“As long as President Erdogan advances his expansionist project in the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkey will continue to threaten our national security and the security of our closest allies in the region—Greece, Israel and Cyprus.”

“We urge you to act in our national interest and for the sake of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean by refusing to reinforce Turkey’s aging arsenal of fighter jets, and we look forward to receiving your response,” they added.

The US removed Turkey from the F-35 joint strike fighter program in 2019 over its concerns because of Ankara’s purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system.

Erdogan had said earlier this month that his country was in talks with the US to buy F-16 fighter jets instead of the F-35.

However, the US did not confirm that it offered Turkey the sale of F-16 fighter jets but said that it has not made Turkey a financing offer for the warplanes.

The Turkish president also stressed that Ankara is determined to recoup $1.4 billion paid to the US for F-35 fighter jets Washington blocked it from buying.

Read more:

Erdogan: Turkey will recoup $1.4 bln paid to US for F-35 jets ‘one way or another’

Erdogan seeks F-16s from US after Turkey excluded from F-35 stealth jet program

Turkey’s Erdogan vows to proceed with new S-400 delivery from Russia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Lebanon PM: Information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE rejected Lebanon PM: Information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE rejected
Bahrain approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 3-11 Bahrain approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 3-11
Top Content
Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status
China locks down Lanzhou, city of 4 million, over COVID-19 China locks down Lanzhou, city of 4 million, over COVID-19
Bahrain approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 3-11 Bahrain approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 3-11
Intelligence suggests ISIS-K, al-Qaeda could attack US within months: Pentagon Intelligence suggests ISIS-K, al-Qaeda could attack US within months: Pentagon
Global companies to announce regional headquarters in Riyadh: Saudi minister Global companies to announce regional headquarters in Riyadh: Saudi minister
Lebanon PM: Information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE rejected Lebanon PM: Information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE rejected
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More