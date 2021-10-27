World Bank suspends aid to Sudan after military takeover

The World Bank said Wednesday it has suspended aid to Sudan following the military takeover that deposed the prime minister.
“I am greatly concerned by recent events in Sudan, and I fear the dramatic impact this can have on the country’s social and economic recovery and development,” World Bank President David Malpass said in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more: Doctors, oil workers to join protests against Sudan military takeover
- Dangerous wagers in Sudan
- Doctors, oil workers to join protests against Sudan military takeover
- Sudan’s head of civil aviation says Khartoum airport set to reopen on Oct. 27
- US secretary of state spoke with Sudan's PM, welcomes his release from custody
- Sudan’s Burhan says army ousted government to avoid civil war
- Sudan PM Hamdok, wife escorted back home: Military