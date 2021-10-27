.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

World Bank suspends aid to Sudan after military takeover

  • Font
The World Bank Group building is viewed on an empty street in Washington, DC on April 13, 2020, during the virtual IMF, World Bank Spring 2020 meetings. The IMF published Global Financial Stability Report, with virtual presser by Financial Counsellor Tobias Adrian.
The World Bank Group building in Washington, DC. (File photo)

World Bank suspends aid to Sudan after military takeover

AFP, Washington

Published: Updated:

The World Bank said Wednesday it has suspended aid to Sudan following the military takeover that deposed the prime minister.

“I am greatly concerned by recent events in Sudan, and I fear the dramatic impact this can have on the country’s social and economic recovery and development,” World Bank President David Malpass said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more: Doctors, oil workers to join protests against Sudan military takeover

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
GCC condemns Lebanese information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE GCC condemns Lebanese information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE
Lebanon PM: Information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE rejected Lebanon PM: Information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE rejected
Top Content
Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status
US lawmakers urge Biden against F-16 sale to Turkey: Ankara behaves like an adversary US lawmakers urge Biden against F-16 sale to Turkey: Ankara behaves like an adversary
Lebanon PM: Information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE rejected Lebanon PM: Information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE rejected
‘Squid Game’ world takeover continues at Expo 2020 Dubai ‘Squid Game’ world takeover continues at Expo 2020 Dubai
Saudi FM Prince Faisal holds phone calls with UK, US secretaries Saudi FM Prince Faisal holds phone calls with UK, US secretaries
Global companies to announce regional headquarters in Riyadh: Saudi minister Global companies to announce regional headquarters in Riyadh: Saudi minister
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More