Death toll of Sudan anti-coup protestors rises to seven: Official

Seven protesters have been killed in Sudan since a military coup four days ago, a health official said Thursday, adding that other bodies had since arrived without giving an exact number.

Four protesters were already reported killed on Monday, hours after the military coup was announced.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“On Monday, morgues in Khartoum and Omdurman received the bodies of seven civilians,” Hisham Fagiri, head of the health ministry’s forensic authority, told AFP. Some corpses showed wounds caused by “sharp tools”, he added.

Read more:

Pentagon condemns Sudan’s military, top US diplomat asks how Washington can help

Sudan army chief Burhan relieves six ambassadors, including US, EU, France, Qatar

Sudan’s army chief Burhan meets Saudi Arabia’s ambassador in Khartoum