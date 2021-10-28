.
.
.
.
Death toll of Sudan anti-coup protestors rises to seven: Official

People gather on the streets as smoke rises in Kartoum, Sudan, on October 25, 2021. (Reuters)
People gather on the streets as smoke rises in Kartoum, Sudan, on October 25, 2021. (Reuters)

Death toll of Sudan anti-coup protestors rises to seven: Official

AFP, Khartoum

Published: Updated:

Seven protesters have been killed in Sudan since a military coup four days ago, a health official said Thursday, adding that other bodies had since arrived without giving an exact number.

Four protesters were already reported killed on Monday, hours after the military coup was announced.

“On Monday, morgues in Khartoum and Omdurman received the bodies of seven civilians,” Hisham Fagiri, head of the health ministry’s forensic authority, told AFP. Some corpses showed wounds caused by “sharp tools”, he added.

