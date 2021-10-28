.
France warns two British fishing boats in its waters in wake of Brexit

  • Font
A trawler sails to the fishing port during sunset in Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, April 22, 2021. Picture taken April 22, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Paris

Published: Updated:

France gave verbal warnings to two British boats that were fishing in waters off its port of Le Havre, the government said on Thursday, as tension simmers between the neighbors over post-Brexit arrangements.

The French maritime ministry said it gave the warnings overnight to the two boats, one of which was re-directed to the French harbor. It added that the boat’s captain risked legal action and confiscation of its catch.

France says its fishermen lack half the licenses needed to fish in British waters, which Paris says they are owed after Britain left the European Union.

Explore More