Sudanese civilian coalition ministers say they reject coup attempt

Sudanese civilian coalition ministers say they reject coup and have called on military to reverse unconstitutional actions, Reuters reported on Thursday.

They have also called on the public to protest until the coup is brought down and have called on government employees to join civil disobedience.

