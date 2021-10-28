.
Sudanese civilian coalition ministers say they reject coup attempt

Sudanese protesters burn tyres to block a road in 60th Street in the capital Khartoum, to denounce overnight detentions by the army of members of Sudan's government, on October 25, 2021. Armed forces detained Sudan's Prime Minister over his refusal to support their coup, the information ministry said, after weeks of tensions between military and civilian figures who shared power since the ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir. (Photo by AFP)
Sudanese protesters burn tyres to block a road in 60th Street in the capital Khartoum, to denounce overnight detentions by the army of members of Sudan's government, on October 25, 2021. Armed forces detained Sudan's Prime Minister over his refusal to support their coup, the information ministry said, after weeks of tensions between military and civilian figures who shared power since the ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir. (Photo by AFP)

Sudanese civilian coalition ministers say they reject coup attempt

Reuters

Sudanese civilian coalition ministers say they reject coup and have called on military to reverse unconstitutional actions, Reuters reported on Thursday.

They have also called on the public to protest until the coup is brought down and have called on government employees to join civil disobedience.

