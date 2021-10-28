.
Taiwan leader says she has ‘faith’ US will defend island against China

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during national day celebrations in front of the Presidential Palace in Taipei on October 10, 2021. (AFP)
AFP

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has said she has “faith” that the US will defend the island in the event China launches a military strike, in an interview with CNN broadcast Wednesday.

“I do have faith” that US forces would help defend Taiwan, Tsai told the news network, highlighting the “wide range of cooperation with the US aiming at increasing our defense capability.”

US President Joe Biden last week said the United States was ready to defend Taiwan from any Chinese invasion -- remarks that were swiftly walked back by the White House, which wants to maintain a strategy of ambiguity on whether it would intervene militarily if China were to attack.

