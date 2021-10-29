Biden seeks supply chain, Iran agreements on overseas trip

An agenda is shaping up for US President Joe Biden’s meetings in Europe, including talks with France and Turkey on the sidelines of the G20 and UN climate change meetings.

Briefing reporters traveling with the president on Thursday, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday would “cover the waterfront” of issues as the two mend fences after a rift over a US security pact with Britain and Australia.

The meeting will include discussion of counterterrorism in the Middle East, competition with China, the economy, trade and technology issues.

The main topic on Saturday at a meeting among Biden, Macron and leaders of Germany and Britain will be the status of the Iranian nuclear program.

Sullivan said Biden would be working toward a “shared strategy and solidarity and unity in our approach” on Iran but did not specify if the leaders would discuss a resumption of talks with Tehran.

The White House also expects Biden to meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Sullivan said. Erdogan has said he wants to discuss a suspended deal with Washington over F-16 fighter jets.

Biden is also hoping to find common ground with world leaders on easing supply chain bottlenecks at a forum he is hosting on Sunday, Sullivan told reporters.

The US hopes to reach agreements at the meetings on new international commitments on vaccines, preparing for future pandemics and climate change.

Biden plans to give his major climate change address of the trip on Monday at the UN climate summit in Glasgow, according to the White House.

