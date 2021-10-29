.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Brexit: French Agriculture Minister says no progress in fishing talks with UK

  • Font
FILE PHOTO: Flags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament, ahead of a Brexit vote, in London, Britain March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs/File Photo
Flags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament, ahead of a Brexit vote, in London, Britain March 13, 2019. (Reuters)

Brexit: French Agriculture Minister says no progress in fishing talks with UK

Reuters

Published: Updated:

French Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie told France 2 TV on Friday that there was no progress in talks between France and Britain over post-Brexit fishing licenses, and added it was right for France to consider sanctions against the UK.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Britain and France have been at loggerheads over how to resolve fishing licenses following the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

On Thursday, Britain denounced France’s seizure of a British boat in French waters and warned Paris against further retaliation, in a rapidly deteriorating row over post-Brexit fishing rights.

Read more:

France warns two British fishing boats in its waters in wake of Brexit

French govt could announce update on sanctions against UK over Brexit: Spokesperson

UK warns EU time is running out to fix Northern Ireland accord

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US sanctions Hezbollah-backed MP, two Lebanese businessmen over corruption US sanctions Hezbollah-backed MP, two Lebanese businessmen over corruption
Lebanon’s Kordahi on calls for his resignation: We cannot remain subject to blackmail Lebanon’s Kordahi on calls for his resignation: We cannot remain subject to blackmail
Top Content
Jennifer Gates shares wedding first dance photo with husband Nayel Nassar Jennifer Gates shares wedding first dance photo with husband Nayel Nassar
Sarkissian first Armenian official to visit Saudi Arabia, meets with Crown Prince Sarkissian first Armenian official to visit Saudi Arabia, meets with Crown Prince
Lucid CEO: Saudi Arabia is second-biggest market for car pre-orders Lucid CEO: Saudi Arabia is second-biggest market for car pre-orders
US sanctions Hezbollah-backed MP, two Lebanese businessmen over corruption US sanctions Hezbollah-backed MP, two Lebanese businessmen over corruption
China to build outpost for Tajikistan special forces near Afghan border China to build outpost for Tajikistan special forces near Afghan border
India deploys US weapons to fortify disputed border with China India deploys US weapons to fortify disputed border with China
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More