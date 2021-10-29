EU parliament sues European Commission over inaction on the rule of law

The European Parliament on Friday launched a lawsuit against the European Commission for perceived tardiness in applying a mechanism linking EU funds to rule of law in member states.

“As requested in parliamentary resolutions, our legal service has brought an action against the European Commission for failure to apply the Conditionality Regulation to the Court of Justice today (Friday),” parliamentary speaker David Sassoli said in a statement.

