EU parliament sues European Commission over inaction on the rule of law

  • Font
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 5, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)

AFP

Published: Updated:

The European Parliament on Friday launched a lawsuit against the European Commission for perceived tardiness in applying a mechanism linking EU funds to rule of law in member states.

“As requested in parliamentary resolutions, our legal service has brought an action against the European Commission for failure to apply the Conditionality Regulation to the Court of Justice today (Friday),” parliamentary speaker David Sassoli said in a statement.

