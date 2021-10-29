.
G20 leaders to commit to keeping 1.5 Celsius goal in reach

An aerial view shows a destroyed in a flooded area following heavy rainfalls near Kastamonu, on August 11, 2021. From flash floods to forest fires, drought to sea snot, Turkey is bearing the brunt of increasingly frequent disasters blamed on climate change. (File photo: AFP)
An aerial view shows a destroyed in a flooded area following heavy rainfalls near Kastamonu, on August 11, 2021. From flash floods to forest fires, drought to sea snot, Turkey is bearing the brunt of increasingly frequent disasters blamed on climate change. (File photo: AFP)

G20 leaders to commit to keeping 1.5 Celsius goal in reach

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Leaders of the Group of 20 rich countries will recognize this weekend that urgent steps must be taken to keep in reach the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.

“We commit to tackle the existential challenge of climate change,” said the draft of the communique to be issued at the Rome summit, seen as a key stepping stone ahead of a broader United Nations climate summit next week in Scotland.

The leaders will say they recognize that the impacts of climate change if warming can be held at 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels are “much lower” than at 2 degrees and that “immediate action must be taken to keep 1.5 within reach.”

