Pope Francis: COP26 must offer concrete hope to future generations

  • Font
Pope Francis blesses faithful during the Angelus noon prayer he delivers from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP)
Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

The political leaders who meet at the upcoming COP26 climate change summit must give “concrete hope” to future generations that they are taking action to effectively tackle climate change, Pope Francis said in a message released in Friday.

“It is essential that each of us be committed to this urgent change of direction,” Pope Francis said on BBC Radio.

“The political decision makers who will meet at COP26 in Glasgow are urgently summoned to provide effective responses to the present ecological crisis and in this way to offer concrete hope to future generations.”

