US senators file bill to exempt India from sanctions over Russia deal, citing China

A Russian serviceman walks past S-400 missile air defence systems before a rehearsal for a military parade in Moscow, Russia, April 29, 2019. (File Photo: Reuters)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Three Republican US senators said on Friday they filed legislation to exempt India from sanctions for purchasing a Russian S-400 missile defense system, citing the importance of working with allies to stand up against China.

The bill, from Senators Ted Cruz, Todd Young and Roger Marshall, would create a 10-year exemption for member countries of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue - Australia, Japan and India - from sanctions imposed by CAATSA, a sweeping 2017 law intended to punish countries that did business with, among others, Russia’s military.

The bill added to calls in Congress to waive sanctions for India.

Republican Senator John Cornyn and Democratic Senator Mark Warner, in a letter to Biden on Tuesday, called for a waiver on the grounds of national security and broader cooperation.

