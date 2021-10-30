Britain’s Queen Elizabeth advised by doctors to rest for two more weeks

Britain’s Queen has been advised by doctors to rest for two more weeks and will not be taking part in official visits, Buckingham Palace has said.

The palace added that Queen Elizabeth, 95, might undertake some light duties during that time, the BBC reported.

It is reportedly her “firm intention” to attend the Remembrance Sunday service in memory of fallen soldiers on November 14.

The monarch was forced to cancel a visit to Northern Ireland on October 20 for medical reasons.

She continued virtual public engagements on Tuesday with video calls to ambassadors.

It was announced that she will not be attending the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow on Sunday.

She will be delivering an address to delegates via video message instead.

“The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 13.”

The event is held in the presence of the Royal Family at the Royal Albert Hall every year.

The Queen’s stay at King Edward VII’s Hospital was her first overnight hospital stay in eight years.

Her October schedule was typically busy but she was recently seen using a walking stick for the first time during a major event at Westminster Abbey.

