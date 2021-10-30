.
Turkey deported 8,500 terror suspects since Syrian civil war began

Turkish military forces of the Jandarma (Police Force) block the acces to the Mursitpinar crossing gate near the Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, on September 28, 2014. Hundreds of Kurds on September 26 broke through the Turkish border into Syrian territory to join Kurdish forces battling the advance of Islamic State (IS) militants around the Syrian town of Ain al-Arab. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey could take a military role in the coalition fighting Islamic State (IS) militants as Ankara moves to take a frontline position in the campaign. AFP PHOTO/BULENT KILIC
Turkish military forces of the Jandarma (Police Force) block the acces to the Mursitpinar crossing gate near the Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, as hundreds of Kurds broke through the Turkish border into Syrian territory to join Kurdish forces battling the ISIS militants around the Syrian town of Ain al-Arab. (AFP)

The Associated Press, Istanbul

More than 8,500 foreign fighters have been deported from Turkey since the start of the Syrian civil war 10 years ago, the Turkish Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

Terror suspects from 102 countries were expelled, including 44 from the US and 1,075 from EU states, according to a ministry statement. In the first 10 months of this year, 61 suspects from eight EU countries were deported.

The ministry said a total of 8,585 fighters were “deported as a result of Turkey’s efforts to secure its security within and beyond the border” since 2011. The deportees had left their home countries to join groups such as the ISIS group and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, as well as its affiliate in Syria.

Turkey has carried out three military campaigns in north Syria since 2016 and maintains a military presence in the northwest province of Idlib as well as other areas inside the Syrian border. It is currently conducting operations against the PKK in northern Iraq.

The ISIS group carried out a number of major terror attacks on Turkish soil in 2015 and 2016 after Ankara joined the international coalition to fight the militants. The bomb and gun attacks left hundreds dead.

The conflict with the PKK has caused tens of thousands of deaths since the group launched its armed campaign in southeast Turkey in 1984. The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by the US and most Western states.

The PKK’s Syrian wing was instrumental in supporting US-led efforts to drive ISIS fighters from northwest Syria. Washington’s ties to the Kurdish fighters, who it maintains are distinct from the PKK, has added to tensions with Ankara, which views them as terrorists.

