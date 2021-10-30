.
US calls on Tigrayan rebels to withdraw from Amhara, Afar regions

The US State Department urged the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to “halt its advances in and around the cities of Dessie and Kombolcha.” (File photo)

AFP, Washington

Washington on Saturday called on Tigrayan rebels to withdraw from the Amhara and Afar regions in northern Ethiopia where fighting has intensified.

A statement from the State Department also urged the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to “halt its advances in and around the cities of Dessie and Kombolcha.”

Ethiopian forces retreated from Dessie, a strategic town in the Amhara region that borders Tigray, residents told AFP on Saturday following heavy fighting and power outages in the city.

