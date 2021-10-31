.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Highlights of what was agreed to at the G20 summit in Rome

  • Font
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (C-front) stands with world leaders as they gather for the official family photograph on day one of the G20 Summit at the convention center of La Nuvola, in the EUR district of Rome on October 30, 2021. (AFP)
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (C-front) stands with world leaders as they gather for the official family photograph on day one of the G20 Summit at the convention center of La Nuvola, in the EUR district of Rome on October 30, 2021. (AFP)

Highlights of what was agreed to at the G20 summit in Rome

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Leaders of the Group of 20 countries haggled for two days in Rome over steps to tackle climate change and a pandemic recovery that is diverging between rich and poor countries. Climate change dominated their summit, which ended just as an annual UN Climate Change Conference was opening in Glasgow, Scotland.

G20 negotiators worked all night from Saturday to Sunday on the wording of the summit's concluding statement. They labored to bridge the gap between a push for a tougher climate stance from European countries going into the 13-day Glasgow conference and concerns from China, India and Russia, where fossil fuels and coal play a major role.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

These are the key takeaways from what was agreed on in Rome - and what wasn't.

- The summit arrived at compromise wording for when G20 nations need to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. That means producing emissions at a level where they can be removed from the atmosphere by oceans, forests and abatement measures. The Group of Seven rich democracies have set 2050 as the latest date, but leaders of the larger G20 forum settled on “by or around mid-century.” China, Saudi Arabia and Russia have set 2060 as their goal for reaching carbon neutrality.

- The leaders agreed to end public financing for coal-fired power generation abroad, matching a decision by the G7 members during their June summit in Cornwall, England. But the G20 set no target for phasing out coal domestically, a decision that was a clear nod to top carbon emitters China and India.

- The Group of 20 concurred that the impacts of climate change, such as extreme storms, floods and rising sea levels, will be “much lower” if the average increase in global temperature can be held to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). The 2015 Paris accords seek to keep the rise “well below” 2 degrees Celsius ((3.6 F) and to “pursue efforts” to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

- Aside from climate issues, the leaders signed off on a landmark agreement for countries to enact a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. The global minimum is aimed at deterring multinational companies from dodging taxes by shifting profits to countries with ultra-low rates where the companies may do little actual business.

- The leaders also said they would keep working on a French initiative for wealthier countries to re-channel $100 billion in financial support to needier countries in Africa in the form of special drawing rights - a foreign exchange tool used to help finance imports allocated by the International Monetary Fund and also received by advanced countries. Individual countries already have allocated some $45 billion.

The proposal reflects concern that the post-pandemic recovery is diverging, with richer countries rebounding faster due to extensive vaccinations and large amounts of stimulus spending that poorer countries cannot afford.

Read more:

In pictures: G20 leaders toss coins into Rome’s Trevi Fountain

G20 leaders find agreement on global minimum corporate tax deal

G20 leaders final statement offers few concrete commitments on climate

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE instructs citizens in Lebanon to return home amid ongoing crisis UAE instructs citizens in Lebanon to return home amid ongoing crisis
Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos
Top Content
UAE recalls ambassador from Lebanon, advises citizens not to travel to Beirut UAE recalls ambassador from Lebanon, advises citizens not to travel to Beirut
Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos
Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada makes first public appearance Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada makes first public appearance
Saudi FM: No crisis with Lebanon, but rather crisis in Lebanon due to Iran's proxies Saudi FM: No crisis with Lebanon, but rather crisis in Lebanon due to Iran's proxies
North Korea tells people to eat black swans amid crippling food crisis North Korea tells people to eat black swans amid crippling food crisis
In pictures: The UFC 267 preliminary card at Abu Dhabi‘s Etihad Arena In pictures: The UFC 267 preliminary card at Abu Dhabi‘s Etihad Arena
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More