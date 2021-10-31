.
In pictures: G20 leaders toss coins into Rome’s Trevi Fountain 

Leaders of the G20 pose in front of the Trevi Fountain during an event for the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP)
In pictures: G20 leaders toss coins into Rome’s Trevi Fountain

The Associated Press, Rome

Published: Updated:

Leaders of the world’s biggest economies are taking in the sights in the Eternal City, visiting Rome’s Trevi Fountain before getting back to work hammering out a final statement on climate change.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures next to Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison in front of the Trevi Fountain during the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, October 31, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
As the water gurgled behind them, the Group of 20 leaders each tossed a coin into the enormous Baroque-style fountain that has been the backdrop of many a film, most famously Fellini’s “La Dolce Vita.”

G20 leaders from left, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson perform the traditional coin toss in front of the Trevi Fountain during an event for the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP)
Legend has it that if you throw a coin into the fountain, you’ll return to Rome. Not all members of the G-20 participated in the Sunday coin toss; notably absent was US President Joe Biden.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi waves next to French President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's acting Chancellor Angela Merkel in front of the Trevi Fountain during the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, October 31, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
The fountain, which draws its source from Rome’s ancient aqueducts, went through various phases of design before its current version was inaugurated in the mid-1700s. It depicts Neptune, the god of the sea, taming the waters. Built into a wall of the Palazzo Poli behind it, the fountain draws its name from its location at the confluence of three streets, or “tre vie,” in Rome’s historic center.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures next to Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison in front of the Trevi Fountain during the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, October 31, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
The coins are regularly scooped out of the travertine basin of the fountain and given to charity.

