.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

New Zealand sets new target, pledges to halve its emissions by 2030

  • Font
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participates in a televised debate with National leader Judith Collins at TVNZ in Auckland, New Zealand, September 22, 2020. (Reuters)
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participates in a televised debate with National leader Judith Collins at TVNZ in Auckland, New Zealand, September 22, 2020. (Reuters)

New Zealand sets new target, pledges to halve its emissions by 2030

AFP, Wellington

Published: Updated:

New Zealand set itself an ambitious new emissions reduction target Sunday, with a pledge to halve its net greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The new target, announced as world leaders gather in Glasgow for the critical COP26 summit on climate change, is substantially higher than the previous goal of a 30 per cent reduction set as part of the 2015 Paris agreement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

New Zealand’s enhanced contribution to the global fight on climate change “represents our fair share, and is in line with what’s needed if we are to avoid the worst impacts of global warming,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Emissions are currently about the same as they were in 2005 and Climate Change Minister James Shaw described the next decade as “make or break” for the planet.

“To stand a chance of limiting global warming to 1.5C, the science shows we now have about eight years left to almost halve global greenhouse gas emissions,” he said in a statement.

“That’s eight years for countries to make the necessary plans, put in place policies, implement them, and ultimately deliver the cuts.”

Under a complex system for determining the contribution to fighting climate change, the cuts will include arrangements helping other countries reduce their emissions, drawing criticism from the opposition National Party.

“National supports using global carbon markets to achieve our targets, but there is no sense in setting a target that over-reaches and simply signs New Zealand up to a huge bill as we buy units from overseas,” the party’s climate change spokesman Stuart Smith said.

Read more:

UK, India to launch global solar grid project at COP26 summit

‘Everything is at stake’ as world gathers for COP26 climate talks

Pope Francis: COP26 must offer concrete hope to future generations

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Social media star Hasbullah makes an appearance in the cage at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi Social media star Hasbullah makes an appearance in the cage at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi
In pictures: Two new champions crowned at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi In pictures: Two new champions crowned at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi
Top Content
UAE recalls ambassador from Lebanon, advises citizens not to travel to Beirut UAE recalls ambassador from Lebanon, advises citizens not to travel to Beirut
Saudi FM says Kingdom has ‘has no opinion on whether Lebanon govt stays or resigns’ Saudi FM says Kingdom has ‘has no opinion on whether Lebanon govt stays or resigns’
Saudi FM: No crisis with Lebanon, but rather crisis in Lebanon due to Iran's proxies Saudi FM: No crisis with Lebanon, but rather crisis in Lebanon due to Iran's proxies
In pictures: The UFC 267 preliminary card at Abu Dhabi‘s Etihad Arena In pictures: The UFC 267 preliminary card at Abu Dhabi‘s Etihad Arena
Apparent Iran-linked hackers breach Israeli internet firm Apparent Iran-linked hackers breach Israeli internet firm
Saudi Crown Prince receives call from Dubai ruler, UAE support for Expo 2030 bid Saudi Crown Prince receives call from Dubai ruler, UAE support for Expo 2030 bid
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More