.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Turkish cargo ship with hundreds of Afghan migrants docks at Greek port

  • Font
A cargo ship carries migrants during a rescue operation, as it sails off the island of Crete, Greece, October 29, 2021. (Reuters)
A cargo ship carries migrants during a rescue operation, as it sails off the island of Crete, Greece, October 29, 2021. (Reuters)

Turkish cargo ship with hundreds of Afghan migrants docks at Greek port

Reuters, Athens

Published: Updated:

A Turkish-flagged cargo ship carrying 382 mostly Afghan migrants docked safely at a Greek island’s port early on Sunday, two days after losing power in the Aegean Sea and sending out a distress signal.

Six people among what was the country’s biggest single influx of migrants in years were detained after the vessel, the Murat 729, was towed into Kos port by a Greek coast guard ship, the migration ministry said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The other arrivals were taken to a reception center on the island. Their stay at the center, where they will be processed and quarantined, will be temporary, the ministry said.

Greece has been the main route into the European Union for asylum-seekers arriving from Turkey. The number of arrivals has fallen sharply since 2016 after the EU and Ankara agreed a deal to stop migrants from crossing to Greece.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August, however, many EU states fear a replay of the refugee crisis of 2015, when nearly 1 million people, mainly Syrian refugees, arrived in the EU after crossing to Greek islands close to Turkey.

On Friday, Greece’s Shipping Ministry had asked Turkey to accept the ailing vessel’s return.

On Tuesday, four migrants, three of them children, drowned after a boat in which they and 23 others were trying to cross from Turkey to Greece sank off the island of Chios.

Read more: Greece completes 40 km border wall with Turkey to deter potential Afghan migrants

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos
Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan attends G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rome Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan attends G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rome
Top Content
UAE recalls ambassador from Lebanon, advises citizens not to travel to Beirut UAE recalls ambassador from Lebanon, advises citizens not to travel to Beirut
Saudi FM says Kingdom has ‘has no opinion on whether Lebanon govt stays or resigns’ Saudi FM says Kingdom has ‘has no opinion on whether Lebanon govt stays or resigns’
Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada makes first public appearance Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada makes first public appearance
Saudi FM: No crisis with Lebanon, but rather crisis in Lebanon due to Iran's proxies Saudi FM: No crisis with Lebanon, but rather crisis in Lebanon due to Iran's proxies
In pictures: The UFC 267 preliminary card at Abu Dhabi‘s Etihad Arena In pictures: The UFC 267 preliminary card at Abu Dhabi‘s Etihad Arena
Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More