Woman cuts ropes of painters at Thailand high rise building, leaves them hanging

A woman in Thailand is facing attempted murder charges after she angrily cut the support rope holding two painters at a high rise building, leaving them hanging until they were rescued, local media reported last week.

The woman was reportedly angered as she was not informed the painters will be doing work at the building and responded by cutting the ropes supporting them.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Thai police said the woman is facing attempted murder and property destruction charges for the incident.

A video circulating on social media platforms showed the painters who were stuck asking residents to open their window and let them in.

According to media reports, one of the painters said he felt the rope getting heavier and looked down only to see a person cutting the rope from a lower floor. The painters reported the incident to the police.

The woman initially denied her involvement in the incident, but DNA analysis matched her fingerprints to those found on the rope she cut. She might be facing a jail sentence up to 20 years if she is found guilty of attempted murder.

Read more:

Thai protestors take to the streets as PM remains in power

Thailand to cut COVID-19 quarantine for vaccinated tourists

Asia’s biggest ever drugs bust nets 55 million meth pills: UN official