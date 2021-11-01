.
COP26 climate summit must act to ‘save humanity’: UN chief Guterres

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres addresses the media in Brussels, Belgium June 24, 2021. (Reuters)
AFP, Glasgow

Published: Updated:

The COP26 climate summit must act to “save humanity” and protect the planet, UN chief Antonio Guterres said Monday, warning that currently “we are digging our own graves”.

“It’s time to say: enough,” the United Nations Secretary-General told world leaders gathered in the Scottish city of Glasgow for the conference.

“Enough of brutalizing biodiversity. Enough of killing ourselves with carbon. Enough of treating nature like a toilet. Enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper. We are digging our own graves.”

