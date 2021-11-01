.
.
.
.
Elon Musk says will sell Tesla stock to solve world hunger, wants proof from UN first

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Billionaire Elon Musk said that if the United Nation’s World Food Program (WFP) could prove that $8 billion will solve world hunger, he would sell Tesla stock and donate the proceeds to the cause.

“If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it,” Musk tweeted on Sunday.

“$6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises,” WFP chief David Beasley responded.

“With your help we can bring hope, build stability and change the future,” he added.

Beasley also assured Musk that the UN’s WFP had systems in place “for transparency and open-source accounting,” suggesting that their teams could work together to review the matter and “be totally confident of such.”

The WFP chief has been repeating his call to billionaires for funding to help solve world hunger.

In an interview with CNN, Beasley said: “The top 400 billionaires in the United States, the net-worth increase was $1.8 trillion in the past year. All I’m asking for is 0.36 percent of your net-worth increase. I’m for people making money, but God knows I’m all for you helping people who are in great need right now. The world is in trouble.”

He continued, “It’s not complicated. I’m not asking them to do this every day, every week, every year.”

