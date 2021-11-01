Elon Musk says will sell Tesla stock to solve world hunger, wants proof from UN first

Billionaire Elon Musk said that if the United Nation’s World Food Program (WFP) could prove that $8 billion will solve world hunger, he would sell Tesla stock and donate the proceeds to the cause.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it,” Musk tweeted on Sunday.

But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

“$6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises,” WFP chief David Beasley responded.

“With your help we can bring hope, build stability and change the future,” he added.

Beasley also assured Musk that the UN’s WFP had systems in place “for transparency and open-source accounting,” suggesting that their teams could work together to review the matter and “be totally confident of such.”

The WFP chief has been repeating his call to billionaires for funding to help solve world hunger.

In an interview with CNN, Beasley said: “The top 400 billionaires in the United States, the net-worth increase was $1.8 trillion in the past year. All I’m asking for is 0.36 percent of your net-worth increase. I’m for people making money, but God knows I’m all for you helping people who are in great need right now. The world is in trouble.”

He continued, “It’s not complicated. I’m not asking them to do this every day, every week, every year.”

The $8.4B you refer to covers what we needed to reach 115 million people in 2020 with food assistance. We need $6B plus NOW on top of our existing funding requirements due to the perfect storm from the compounding impact of Covid, conflict and climate shocks. — David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021

Read more:

Elon Musk could become the world's first trillionaire thanks to SpaceX

Tesla worried it won’t be able to hire enough people for Berlin factory: Musk

North Korea tells people to eat black swans amid crippling food crisis