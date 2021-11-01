.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ethiopia government says Tigray forces killed 100 youths in Kombolcha town

  • Font
Captured Ethiopian government soldiers and allied militia members are paraded by Tigray forces through the streets in open-top trucks, as they arrived to be taken to a detention center in Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Oct. 22, 2021. (AP)
Captured Ethiopian government soldiers and allied militia members are paraded by Tigray forces through the streets in open-top trucks, as they arrived to be taken to a detention center in Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Oct. 22, 2021. (AP)

Ethiopia government says Tigray forces killed 100 youths in Kombolcha town

Reuters, Nairobi

Published: Updated:

Ethiopia’s government said on Monday rebellious Tigrayan forces had killed 100 youths in Kombolcha, one of two towns the rebel group said it captured over the weekend.


“The terrorist group TPLF has summarily executed more than 100 youth residents of Kombolcha in areas it has infiltrated. The international community should not turn a blind eye to such atrocities,” the Government Communication Service said on Twitter.


For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The statement did not include details and government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately answer phone calls seeking comment.

Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) spokesperson Getachew Reda did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking comment on this allegation and other issues on Monday morning.

Read more: Ethiopia’s PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances, seized key cities

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai readies health infrastructure as demand for retirement expected to increase Dubai readies health infrastructure as demand for retirement expected to increase
US will respond to Iran’s actions, ‘price’ to pay for nuclear talks failure: Biden US will respond to Iran’s actions, ‘price’ to pay for nuclear talks failure: Biden
Top Content
Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos
Bill Gates celebrates 66th birthday with Jeff Bezos in Turkey’s Mugla region Bill Gates celebrates 66th birthday with Jeff Bezos in Turkey’s Mugla region
Man dressed as Joker terrorizes Tokyo train, injures 10 people Man dressed as Joker terrorizes Tokyo train, injures 10 people
US flies B-1B bomber over Middle East amid Iran tensions US flies B-1B bomber over Middle East amid Iran tensions
Israel’s army launches week-long simulation of full-scale war with Hezbollah Israel’s army launches week-long simulation of full-scale war with Hezbollah
UAE grants emergency use approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 to 11 UAE grants emergency use approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 to 11
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More