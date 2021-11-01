.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US judge dismisses most money laundering charges against Maduro ally Saab

  • Font
Alex Saab Moran is seen in a booking photograph available to Reuters on October 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Alex Saab Moran is seen in a booking photograph available to Reuters on October 17, 2021. (Reuters)

US judge dismisses most money laundering charges against Maduro ally Saab

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A US judge in Florida on Monday dismissed money laundering counts against Alex Saab, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, but he remains accused of one count of conspiracy to launder money, a court filing showed.

The order was issued by US District Judge Robert Scola. The conspiracy charge that remains carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saab was extradited last month to the United States from Cape Verde, where he was detained in the summer of 2020 on a US warrant.

Prosecutors say Saab, a Colombia-born businessman and top dealmaker for Maduro's socialist government, siphoned around $350 million out of Venezuela via the United States as part of a bribery scheme linked to Venezuela's state-controlled exchange rate.

In a Monday filing, US prosecutors requested that seven of the initial eight charges contained in a July 2019 indictment be dropped to comply with assurances that officials made to the government of Cape Verde in seeking Saab's extradition.

Prosecutors said officials promised Cape Verde that Saab would only be charged on a single count to comply with the archipelago nation's laws regarding the maximum term of imprisonment.

One of Saab's lawyers, Henry Bell, told Reuters last week that his client would plead not guilty at an arraignment that had been originally scheduled for Monday but was postponed to Nov. 15. Bell declined to comment on Monday's decision.

The case has strained already frayed relations between Washington and Caracas.

Read more:

Maduro ally Saab arraignment in US court on money laundering charges postponed

Maduro ally Alex Saab appears in court to face corruption charges

Venezuela sought to swap Americans for Maduro ally

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
US senators urge Biden to hit Lebanon’s politicians, Hezbollah with more sanctions US senators urge Biden to hit Lebanon’s politicians, Hezbollah with more sanctions
Mikati: I urged Kordahi to prioritize Lebanon’s interest in Gulf crisis to no avail Mikati: I urged Kordahi to prioritize Lebanon’s interest in Gulf crisis to no avail
Top Content
Elon Musk says will sell Tesla stock to solve world hunger, wants proof from UN first Elon Musk says will sell Tesla stock to solve world hunger, wants proof from UN first
Iran navy thwarts pirate attack on oil tanker in Gulf of Aden: Reports Iran navy thwarts pirate attack on oil tanker in Gulf of Aden: Reports
Czech model imprisoned in Pakistan for drug trafficking acquitted Czech model imprisoned in Pakistan for drug trafficking acquitted
Maduro ally Saab arraignment in US court on money laundering charges postponed Maduro ally Saab arraignment in US court on money laundering charges postponed
Lebanon FM invites Saudi Arabia for talks to ease row: AFP Lebanon FM invites Saudi Arabia for talks to ease row: AFP
Mikati: I urged Kordahi to prioritize Lebanon’s interest in Gulf crisis to no avail Mikati: I urged Kordahi to prioritize Lebanon’s interest in Gulf crisis to no avail
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More