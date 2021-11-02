.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13: Report

  • Font
An Apple employee wearing a face mask walks past an image of an iPhone 13 Pro at an Apple Store on the day the new Apple iPhone 13 series goes on sale, in Beijing, China, September 24, 2021. (Reuters)
An Apple employee wearing a face mask walks past an image of an iPhone 13 Pro at an Apple Store on the day the new Apple iPhone 13 series goes on sale, in Beijing, China, September 24, 2021. (Reuters)

Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Apple Inc has cut back production of iPad tablets to allocate more components to the iPhone 13, a sign the global chip supply crunch is hitting Apple harder than previously indicated, Nikkei said on Tuesday, citing multiple sources.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Production of the iPad was down half from Apple’s original plans for the past two months, the newspaper said on its website, adding that parts intended for older iPhones were also being switched to the iPhone 13.

Even though iPhone 13 production hit a snag due to factory closures in Asia and high demand in the second half of the year, Apple has weathered the supply crunch better than many other companies due to its massive purchasing power and long-term supply agreements with chip vendors, eating into its rivals’ market share in the third quarter.

The iPhone maker is prioritizing iPhone 13 output in part because it forecasts stronger demand for the smartphone than for the iPad as Western markets begin to emerge from the pandemic, Nikkei said, citing unidentified sources.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Read more:

Apple results hit by supply chain woes

Chips shortage may pinch Apple’s iPhone holiday sales, analysts see rebound next year

Apple to release new watch on Oct. 15 following production snags

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US senators urge Biden to hit Lebanon’s politicians, Hezbollah with more sanctions US senators urge Biden to hit Lebanon’s politicians, Hezbollah with more sanctions
Mikati: I urged Kordahi to prioritize Lebanon’s interest in Gulf crisis to no avail Mikati: I urged Kordahi to prioritize Lebanon’s interest in Gulf crisis to no avail
Top Content
Riyadh City Boulevard, part of Riyadh Season, opens its doors Riyadh City Boulevard, part of Riyadh Season, opens its doors
Czech model imprisoned in Pakistan for drug trafficking acquitted Czech model imprisoned in Pakistan for drug trafficking acquitted
Mikati: I urged Kordahi to prioritize Lebanon’s interest in Gulf crisis to no avail Mikati: I urged Kordahi to prioritize Lebanon’s interest in Gulf crisis to no avail
Lebanon’s PM looks to resolve Gulf crisis in meetings with Qatar’s Emir, Kuwait’s PM Lebanon’s PM looks to resolve Gulf crisis in meetings with Qatar’s Emir, Kuwait’s PM
UAE says all diplomats, embassy staff, citizens have returned from Lebanon UAE says all diplomats, embassy staff, citizens have returned from Lebanon
Lebanon’s The Daily Star shuts down after years of financial problems Lebanon’s The Daily Star shuts down after years of financial problems
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More