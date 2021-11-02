.
Bezos pledges $2 billion to reduce land erosion

Jeff Bezos speaks during the Climate Week NYC Leaders’ Reception at PEAK at Hudson Yards on September 20, 2021 in New York City. (AFP)
Jeff Bezos speaks during the Climate Week NYC Leaders’ Reception at PEAK at Hudson Yards on September 20, 2021 in New York City. (AFP)

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

The Bezos Earth Fund pledged $2 billion Tuesday to fight climate change through landscape restoration and the transformation of agricultural systems.

“Our commitment today supports a three-fold imperative — we must conserve what we have, restore what we’ve lost, and grow what we need in harmony with nature,” the fund’s founder, Jeff Bezos, said in a statement.

The $2 billion pledge at COP26 is part of $10 billion that the Amazon founder committed earlier this year to spend by 2030 in an effort to battle climate change.

The Bezos Earth Fund plans to spend $1 billion mainly in the US and Africa, planting trees to better secure eroding landscapes and restoring areas that capture high levels of carbon dioxide. The remaining $1 billion will be earmarked for transforming agricultural systems to try to increase crop yields, reduce food waste and encourage more plant-based diets.

