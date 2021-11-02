Bezos pledges $2 billion to reduce land erosion

The Bezos Earth Fund pledged $2 billion Tuesday to fight climate change through landscape restoration and the transformation of agricultural systems.

“Our commitment today supports a three-fold imperative — we must conserve what we have, restore what we’ve lost, and grow what we need in harmony with nature,” the fund’s founder, Jeff Bezos, said in a statement.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The $2 billion pledge at COP26 is part of $10 billion that the Amazon founder committed earlier this year to spend by 2030 in an effort to battle climate change.

The Bezos Earth Fund plans to spend $1 billion mainly in the US and Africa, planting trees to better secure eroding landscapes and restoring areas that capture high levels of carbon dioxide. The remaining $1 billion will be earmarked for transforming agricultural systems to try to increase crop yields, reduce food waste and encourage more plant-based diets.

Read more:

World Bank hopes China will boost donation to fund for poorest countries

Amazon's Jeff Bezos makes single-largest charitable donation of 2020